Sunday's contest between the Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) squaring off at Nationwide Arena has a projected final score of 82-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Florida Atlantic, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:45 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is projected to cover the spread (12.5) against Fairleigh Dickinson. The two teams are expected to go under the 149.5 total.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Florida Atlantic -12.5

Florida Atlantic -12.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -800, Fairleigh Dickinson +550

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 82, Fairleigh Dickinson 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (-12.5)



Florida Atlantic (-12.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Florida Atlantic's record against the spread so far this season is 22-11-0, while Fairleigh Dickinson's is 15-18-1. The Owls have gone over the point total in 17 games, while Knights games have gone over 19 times. The teams average 156 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total. Florida Atlantic is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while Fairleigh Dickinson has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls average 78.4 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 65 per outing (41st in college basketball). They have a +471 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Florida Atlantic is 19th in college basketball at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 29.9 its opponents average.

Florida Atlantic hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (13th in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents (6.4).

The Owls' 101.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 15th in college basketball, and the 84 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 21st in college basketball.

Florida Atlantic forces 12.1 turnovers per game (162nd in college basketball) while committing 11.2 (112th in college basketball action).

