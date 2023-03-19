Sunday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at Nationwide Arena at 7:45 PM ET features the Owls' Johnell Davis and the Knights' Demetre Roberts as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

In its most recent game, Florida Atlantic beat Memphis on Friday, 66-65. Its high scorer was Giancarlo Rosado with 15 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giancarlo Rosado 15 3 1 0 0 0 Johnell Davis 12 5 1 0 0 2 Alijah Martin 10 4 1 0 0 1

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis posts a team-leading 13.5 points per game. He is also putting up 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 39.3% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Vladislav Goldin paces his team in rebounds per game (6.4), and also posts 10.5 points and 0.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Alijah Martin averages 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.4% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nicholas Boyd averages a team-high 2.5 assists per game. He is also averaging 8.9 points and 4.1 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 40.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Forrest posts 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)