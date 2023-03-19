The NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Sunday features a second-round matchup that pits the Florida Atlantic Owls against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at 7:45 PM ET. The Owls' Johnell Davis and the Knights' Demetre Roberts are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

Florida Atlantic won its most recent game against Memphis, 66-65, on Friday. Giancarlo Rosado led the way with 15 points, plus three rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giancarlo Rosado 15 3 1 0 0 0 Johnell Davis 12 5 1 0 0 2 Alijah Martin 10 4 1 0 0 1

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is tops on the Owls at 13.5 points per contest, while also putting up 1.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Vladislav Goldin totals a team-leading 6.4 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's recording 10.5 points and 0.4 assists, shooting 64.2% from the field.

Alijah Martin posts 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nicholas Boyd is tops on the Owls at 2.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 8.9 points.

Michael Forrest puts up 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)