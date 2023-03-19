The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) are set to take on the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) with a Sweet 16 berth in the East Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Nationwide Arena. Florida Atlantic is a 15-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on truTV. The point total for the matchup is 149.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -15 149.5

Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Owls have put together a 22-11-0 record against the spread.

Florida Atlantic has been at least a -1191 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Owls have a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 15-18-1 record against the spread this year.

The Knights have a win-loss record of 1-3 with odds of +750 or worse this year.

Fairleigh Dickinson has an implied victory probability of 11.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 11 33.3% 78.4 156 65 139.1 142.1 Fairleigh Dickinson 18 52.9% 77.6 156 74.1 139.1 147.6

Additional Florida Atlantic vs Fairleigh Dickinson Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Owls have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Fairleigh Dickinson has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Knights have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

The Owls record just 4.3 more points per game (78.4) than the Knights give up (74.1).

Florida Atlantic has a 13-6 record against the spread and a 20-1 record overall when scoring more than 74.1 points.

The Knights score 12.6 more points per game (77.6) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (65).

When it scores more than 65 points, Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-13-1 against the spread and 16-10 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 22-11-0 3-0 17-16-0 Fairleigh Dickinson 15-18-1 2-1 19-15-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Home/Away Splits

Florida Atlantic Fairleigh Dickinson 17-0 Home Record 10-5 11-3 Away Record 8-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-1 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-8-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-10-0

