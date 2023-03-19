The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) take the court against the Orlando Magic (29-42) as 6-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.

Magic vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

SportsNet LA and BSFL Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Magic vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Magic 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 6)

Lakers (- 6) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



The Magic sport a 38-31-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 34-35-2 mark from the Lakers.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 85.7% of the time. That's more often than Orlando covers as an underdog of 6 or more (59.5%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (47.9% of the time) than Orlando (50.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 23-33, while the Lakers are 11-9 as moneyline favorites.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Orlando is fifth-worst in the league on offense (111.6 points scored per game) and 17th on defense (114.5 points allowed).

This season the Magic are fifth-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.

In 2022-23 the Magic are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and rank 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Orlando attempts 64.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.8% of Orlando's baskets are 2-pointers, and 26.2% are 3-pointers.

