How to Watch the Lightning vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two clubs on streaks will clash when the Tampa Bay Lightning (three consecutive victories) host the New Jersey Devils (three straight defeats) on Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN is the spot to tune in to watch the Lightning and the Devils take the ice.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Lightning vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/16/2023
|Devils
|Lightning
|4-3 (F/SO) TB
|3/14/2023
|Devils
|Lightning
|4-1 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have conceded 211 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Lightning's 243 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|70
|28
|70
|98
|84
|47
|100%
|Brayden Point
|70
|42
|38
|80
|38
|45
|51.2%
|Steven Stamkos
|69
|30
|40
|70
|49
|24
|54.5%
|Brandon Hagel
|70
|27
|32
|59
|40
|79
|28.6%
|Alex Killorn
|70
|21
|32
|53
|50
|36
|100%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 185 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.
- The Devils are eighth in the NHL in scoring (239 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Devils are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Devils have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|65
|37
|44
|81
|73
|52
|35.1%
|Dougie Hamilton
|69
|18
|47
|65
|65
|17
|-
|Nico Hischier
|68
|29
|35
|64
|29
|51
|53.7%
|Jesper Bratt
|69
|27
|33
|60
|37
|32
|-
|Timo Meier
|65
|34
|22
|56
|52
|54
|36.4%
