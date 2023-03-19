The Tampa Bay Lightning (42-22-6, riding a three-game winning streak) host the New Jersey Devils (44-18-7, losers of three in a row). The game on Sunday, March 19 begins at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN.

The Lightning have gone 5-3-2 in their last 10 contests, scoring 32 goals while giving up 33 in that time. On 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (26.5%).

Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Sunday's game.

Lightning vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Lightning 4, Devils 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-130)

Lightning (-130) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-0.8)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (42-22-6 overall) have an 8-6-14 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 17 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 9-4-4 record (good for 22 points).

In the eight games this season the Lightning recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all seven games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored at least three goals 53 times, and are 41-7-5 in those games (to register 87 points).

In the 29 games when Tampa Bay has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 17-9-3 record (37 points).

In the 40 games when it outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 25-11-4 (54 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Lightning finished 16-11-2 in those matchups (34 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 6th 3.47 Goals Scored 3.46 7th 13th 3.01 Goals Allowed 2.68 4th 13th 32.2 Shots 34.3 4th 15th 31.1 Shots Allowed 28.3 5th 3rd 25.7% Power Play % 21.2% 16th 16th 79.6% Penalty Kill % 81.8% 10th

Lightning vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN

NHL Network, BSSUNX, and MSGSN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

