The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) square off against the Orlando Magic (29-42) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Magic vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 231.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has combined with its opponent to score more than 231.5 points in 28 of 71 games this season.

Orlando has a 226.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 5.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Orlando is 39-32-0 ATS this year.

The Magic have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those games.

This season, Orlando has won 13 of its 35 games, or 37.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Magic vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Magic Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 38 53.5% 116.5 228.1 117.0 231.5 232.3 Magic 28 39.4% 111.6 228.1 114.5 231.5 225.3

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

Seven of the Magic's past 10 outings have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Orlando has a lower winning percentage at home (.514, 18-17-0 record) than away (.583, 21-15-0).

The Magic average 5.4 fewer points per game (111.6) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (117.0).

When it scores more than 117.0 points, Orlando is 13-5 against the spread and 10-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Magic vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 34-37 4-2 35-36 Magic 39-32 23-14 36-35

Magic vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Magic 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 25-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-5 26-14 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-8 117.0 Points Allowed (PG) 114.5 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 16-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-12 17-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.