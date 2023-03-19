The No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday at 8:40 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Miami matchup.

Miami vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Miami vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana Moneyline Miami Moneyline BetMGM Indiana (-1.5) 147.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Indiana (-2) 148 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Miami vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Miami is 18-14-0 ATS this season.

The Hurricanes have covered the spread five times this year (5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Indiana has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 19 out of the Hoosiers' 32 games this season have hit the over.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +7000

+7000 The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +7000, which is the 68th-biggest change in the country.

Miami's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.