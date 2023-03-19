Sunday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at MVP Arena at 8:40 PM ET features the Hoosiers' Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Hurricanes' Norchad Omier as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Miami vs. Indiana

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Miami's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Miami defeated Drake 63-56. With 21 points, Nijel Pack was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nijel Pack 21 4 0 2 0 3 Wooga Poplar 15 1 0 2 0 3 Norchad Omier 12 14 0 1 0 0

Miami Players to Watch

Omier is No. 1 on the Hurricanes in rebounding (9.8 per game), and puts up 13.6 points and 1.2 assists. He also delivers 1 steal and 1.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Miller gets the Hurricanes 15 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Pack is averaging 13.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Hurricanes receive 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.

Miami Top Performers (Last 10 Games)