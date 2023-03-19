Sunday's contest between the Stetson Hatters (17-13) and the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) at Ocean Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-74, with Stetson securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 19.

The game has no line set.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FloSports

Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Venue: Ocean Center

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Stetson 77, Milwaukee 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Stetson (-2.8)

Stetson (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Stetson has a 15-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Milwaukee, who is 15-14-0 ATS. The Hatters have a 17-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 17-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Stetson has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 contests. Milwaukee has gone 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Stetson Performance Insights

The Hatters have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 76.6 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball and are allowing 73.3 per contest to rank 276th in college basketball.

Stetson grabs 30.5 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball) compared to the 30.1 of its opponents.

Stetson hits 10.1 three-pointers per game (10th in college basketball) while shooting 38.9% from deep (sixth-best in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.9 per game while shooting 36.0%.

The Hatters' 102.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in college basketball, and the 97.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 332nd in college basketball.

Stetson and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Hatters commit 10.0 per game (24th in college basketball) and force 9.6 (344th in college basketball play).

