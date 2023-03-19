Jalen Blackmon is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET, when the Stetson Hatters (17-13) match up with the Milwaukee Panthers (21-11) at Ocean Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Stetson vs. Milwaukee

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Stetson's Last Game

In its most recent game, Stetson lost to Lipscomb on Tuesday, 83-70. Its leading scorer was Blackmon with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Blackmon 33 8 1 0 0 5 Luke Brown 15 2 2 0 0 2 Josh Smith 8 10 1 0 1 0

Stetson Players to Watch

Blackmon leads his team in both points (15.2) and assists (1.8) per game, and also puts up 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Stephan D. Swenson paces the Hatters at 4.8 assists per game, while also posting 2.6 rebounds and 10.5 points.

Josh Smith leads his team in rebounds per contest (6.2), and also posts 9.8 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Wheza Panzo is posting 8.7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Luke Brown puts up 10.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 46.2% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Stetson Top Performers (Last 10 Games)