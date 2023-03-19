Sunday's game at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (20-14) taking on the UCF Knights (19-14) at 7:30 PM (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a 72-66 win for Oregon, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UCF vs. Oregon Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

UCF vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 72, UCF 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Oregon

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-5.6)

Oregon (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Oregon has compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season, while UCF is 15-13-0. The Ducks have a 16-14-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Knights have a record of 17-12-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, Oregon is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall while UCF has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights put up 72.1 points per game (169th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (49th in college basketball). They have a +218 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

UCF wins the rebound battle by 2.4 boards on average. It records 31.5 rebounds per game, 193rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.1.

UCF knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball) at a 36% rate (82nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make, at a 30.8% rate.

UCF has won the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.3 (221st in college basketball) while forcing 14.1 (40th in college basketball).

