How to Watch the FGCU vs. Villanova Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 seed Villanova Wildcats (29-6) will attempt to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 12 seed Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (33-3) on Monday at The William B. Finneran Pavilion, tipping off at 7:00 PM.
FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
FGCU vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 77.9 points per game are 19.5 more points than the 58.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.4 points, FGCU is 28-2.
- Villanova has a 25-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.9 points.
- The Wildcats average 14.8 more points per game (70.8) than the Eagles allow (56).
- Villanova has a 25-3 record when putting up more than 56 points.
- FGCU has a 27-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Wildcats shoot 44.1% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles shoot 43.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Wildcats concede.
FGCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 51-34
|Alico Arena
|3/11/2023
|Liberty
|W 84-60
|Alico Arena
|3/18/2023
|Washington State
|W 74-63
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|3/20/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
