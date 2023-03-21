Gary Harris' Orlando Magic face the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 111-105 loss to the Lakers (his last game) Harris produced nine points.

With prop bets in place for Harris, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Gary Harris Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.3 7.0 Rebounds -- 2.0 2.0 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 11.5 10.2 PR 10.5 10.3 9 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.0



Gary Harris Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 4.3% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

Harris is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Harris' opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.1.

The Wizards are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 113.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Wizards are ranked 12th in the NBA, allowing 42.6 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.3 assists per game.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Gary Harris vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/21/2023 20 9 1 2 3 1 0

