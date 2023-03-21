How to Watch the Lightning vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Having lost five in a row on home ice, the Montreal Canadiens host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
The Canadiens' matchup with the Lightning will air on ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS, so tune in to take in the action.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN2, BSSUN, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec
Lightning vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/18/2023
|Lightning
|Canadiens
|5-3 TB
|12/28/2022
|Lightning
|Canadiens
|4-1 TB
|12/17/2022
|Canadiens
|Lightning
|5-1 TB
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning rank 13th in goals against, allowing 216 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
- The Lightning's 245 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|71
|29
|70
|99
|84
|49
|100%
|Brayden Point
|71
|42
|38
|80
|39
|47
|51.2%
|Steven Stamkos
|70
|30
|41
|71
|50
|24
|54.2%
|Brandon Hagel
|71
|27
|32
|59
|40
|80
|28.6%
|Alex Killorn
|71
|22
|32
|54
|50
|36
|100%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens allow 3.7 goals per game (260 in total), 29th in the league.
- The Canadiens' 194 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens are 1-7-2 (45.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 4.3 goals per game (43 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|70
|21
|32
|53
|42
|32
|47.4%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Kirby Dach
|54
|12
|23
|35
|28
|25
|39.9%
|Josh Anderson
|68
|21
|11
|32
|24
|30
|44.2%
|Mike Hoffman
|56
|12
|17
|29
|34
|16
|60%
