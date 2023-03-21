Southeast Division foes square off when the Orlando Magic (29-43) host the Washington Wizards (32-39) at Amway Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Wizards are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is 224.5.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Magic -1.5 224.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

  • In 37 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 combined points.
  • The average point total in Orlando's outings this year is 226.0, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Magic are 39-33-0 against the spread this season.
  • Orlando has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won six (42.9%) of those contests.
  • This season, Orlando has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Magic, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Magic vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Magic 37 51.4% 111.5 224.3 114.4 227.9 225.4
Wizards 36 50.7% 112.8 224.3 113.5 227.9 226.0

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

  • The Magic have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Seven of Magic's last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • At home, Orlando has a worse record against the spread (18-17-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-16-0).
  • The Magic record 111.5 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 113.5 the Wizards allow.
  • Orlando has a 21-8 record against the spread and a 17-12 record overall when putting up more than 113.5 points.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Magic and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Magic 39-33 5-10 36-36
Wizards 34-37 22-23 36-35

Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Magic Wizards
111.5
Points Scored (PG)
 112.8
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
21-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-12
17-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 20-13
114.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.5
17
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
24-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-5
21-13
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-4

