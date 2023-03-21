The Orlando Magic (29-43) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Washington Wizards (32-39) on Tuesday, March 21 at Amway Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic head into this contest after a 111-105 loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Franz Wagner scored 21 points in the Magic's loss, leading the team.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5 4 0.5 Jalen Suggs SG Out Concussion 9.7 2.9 3.2

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle)

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and NBCS-DC

Magic Season Insights

The Magic put up only two fewer points per game (111.5) than the Wizards give up to opponents (113.5).

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Orlando is 17-12.

Over their past 10 games, the Magic are averaging 117.1 points per contest, 5.6 more than their season average (111.5).

Orlando connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 34.5% from deep (25th in NBA). It is making 2.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13 per game at 35.3%.

The Magic rank 27th in the league averaging 109.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 15th, allowing 111.9 points per 100 possessions.

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -1 226

