The Orlando Magic (29-43) host the Washington Wizards (32-39) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Amway Center on March 21, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 47% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Orlando has a 19-17 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Magic are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 11th.

The 111.5 points per game the Magic put up are only two fewer points than the Wizards allow (113.5).

When Orlando totals more than 113.5 points, it is 17-12.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic put up 114.3 points per game at home, compared to 108.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

Orlando is allowing 115.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.4.

The Magic are averaging 11 treys per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.7 more threes and 2.7% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.3 threes per game, 33.2% three-point percentage).

