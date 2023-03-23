Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) to decide which of the squads is heading to the East Regional final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 9:00 PM, airing on TBS.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup in this article.
Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|131
|-240
|+200
|PointsBet
|Tennessee (-5.5)
|131
|-250
|+200
Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-10-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Owls have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Tennessee has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- In the Volunteers' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- Florida Atlantic has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
