Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM, live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS, with both teams looking for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Sportsbooks have declared Tennessee as the favorite to advance past the Sweet 16 in the East Region bracket, giving the a -point edge.
Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Owls Betting Records & Stats
- Owls games have hit the over in 17 out of 31 opportunities (54.8%).
- Florida Atlantic has a 20-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- Tennessee (17-16-0 ATS) has covered the spread 51.5% of the time, 13% less often than Florida Atlantic (20-11-0) this year.
Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tennessee
|71.2
|149.6
|57.8
|122.9
|133.5
|Florida Atlantic
|78.4
|149.6
|65.1
|122.9
|142.4
Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- Florida Atlantic has gone 9-1 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- The Owls have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- The Owls score an average of 78.4 points per game, 20.6 more points than the 57.8 the Volunteers give up.
- Florida Atlantic is 16-10 against the spread and 27-3 overall when it scores more than 57.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tennessee
|17-16-0
|14-19-0
|Florida Atlantic
|20-11-0
|17-14-0
Florida Atlantic vs. Tennessee Home/Away Splits
|Tennessee
|Florida Atlantic
|14-2
|Home Record
|17-0
|4-6
|Away Record
|11-3
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.