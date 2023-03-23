Thursday's contest between the Clemson Lady Tigers (19-15) and the Florida Gators (18-14) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Clemson squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 23.

The Gators enter this game after an 80-63 win over Wake Forest on Monday.

Florida vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Florida vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 71, Florida 63

Florida Schedule Analysis

The Gators' signature win of the season came in an 81-77 victory on February 23 against the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings.

The Gators have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.

Florida has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

81-77 at home over Alabama (No. 41) on February 23

76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 11

61-52 over Green Bay (No. 68) on November 24

61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 70) on February 26

77-73 over Houston (No. 72) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Florida Performance Insights