The Orlando Magic, Franz Wagner included, take on the New York Knicks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 122-112 win over the Wizards, Wagner put up 20 points and six assists.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.8 18.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.3 Assists 3.5 3.5 4.3 PRA 26.5 26.3 26.9 PR 22.5 22.8 22.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Franz Wagner has made 6.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 16.7% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's Magic average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Knicks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Knicks are the 11th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.8 points per game.

The Knicks concede 42.3 rebounds per contest, ranking ninth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have given up 24.9 per game, 12th in the league.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Knicks are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Franz Wagner vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 32 18 2 4 1 1 0 10/24/2022 36 14 6 5 1 0 0

