Magic vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 23
On Thursday, March 23, 2023, the New York Knicks (42-32) play the Orlando Magic (30-43) at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Magic matchup in this article.
Magic vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Magic vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-3.5)
|228
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-3.5)
|228.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-3.5)
|229.5
|-169
|+140
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Knicks (-2.5)
|229.5
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Magic vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game with a +195 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 112.8 per contest (11th in the league).
- The Magic are being outscored by 2.7 points per game, with a -198 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.7 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 114.4 per outing (17th in league).
- The two teams average 227.1 points per game combined, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 227.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- New York has covered 41 times in 74 chances against the spread this season.
- Orlando has put together a 39-31-3 ATS record so far this year.
Magic and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Knicks
|+8000
|+3000
|-10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Magic? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.