Magic vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - March 23
The Orlando Magic (30-43) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the New York Knicks (42-32) on Thursday, March 23 at Amway Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.
The Magic's last outing on Tuesday ended in a 122-112 victory against the Wizards. Gary Harris scored 22 points in the Magic's win, leading the team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.0
|4.0
|0.5
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Out
|Concussion
|9.7
|2.9
|3.2
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: Jalen Brunson: Questionable (Hand), Mitchell Robinson: Questionable (Knee)
Magic vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and MSG
Magic Season Insights
- The Magic score an average of 111.7 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 22-15 when it scores more than 112.8 points.
- The Magic are averaging 117.6 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 111.7.
- Orlando knocks down 2.4 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.6 (27th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0.
- The Magic score 109.4 points per 100 possessions (27th in league), while conceding 111.9 points per 100 possessions (15th in NBA).
Magic vs. Knicks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-2.5
|227.5
