Michigan State vs. Kansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 3-seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) on Thursday at 6:30 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Kansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-1)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-120
|+100
Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- Michigan State is 16-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Spartans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 31 times this season.
- Kansas State has covered 22 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over 18 out of 34 times this season.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2800
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2800), Michigan State is 16th-best in the country. It is far below that, 27th, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Spartans' national championship odds up from +6000 at the beginning of the season to +2800. Among all teams in the country, that is the 68th-biggest change.
- With odds of +2800, Michigan State has been given a 3.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- The Wildcats have experienced the 41st-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +2500.
- Kansas State has a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
