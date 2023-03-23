The Orlando Magic, with Wendell Carter Jr., take on the New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Carter, in his last game, had 14 points and nine rebounds in a 122-112 win over the Wizards.

In this article we will look at Carter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.6 16.3 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 9.9 Assists 2.5 2.4 1.5 PRA 26.5 26.9 27.7 PR 24.5 24.5 26.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Knicks

Carter is responsible for taking 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

Carter is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Magic rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.8 points per game, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Knicks give up 42.3 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 12th-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.9 assists per game.

The Knicks allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 31 13 6 2 1 0 0 10/24/2022 34 17 11 1 2 0 1

