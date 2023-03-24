Miami vs. Houston: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) will determine one of the squads heading to the Midwest Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS. Oddsmakers think Houston will emerge victorious in this one, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.
Miami vs. Houston Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-7.5
|138.5
Hurricanes Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 138.5 points in 23 of 30 outings.
- Miami has a 150.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 12.1 more points than this game's total.
- Miami is 16-11-0 against the spread this year.
- Miami has been victorious in four of the eight contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- The Hurricanes have entered two games this season as the underdog by +280 or more and won each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.
Miami vs. Houston Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|13
|39.4%
|74.9
|154
|56.6
|128.2
|134.3
|Miami
|23
|76.7%
|79.1
|154
|71.6
|128.2
|147.2
Additional Miami Insights & Trends
- Miami is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Hurricanes have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- The Hurricanes put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 56.6 the Cougars allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.6 points, Miami is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.
Houston vs. Miami Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|17-16-0
|15-14
|15-18-0
|Miami
|16-11-0
|0-0
|13-17-0
Miami vs. Houston Home/Away Splits
|Houston
|Miami
|16-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|11-0
|Away Record
|7-4
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
