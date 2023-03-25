The Boston Bruins (55-11-5) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-25-6), who have dropped three in a row, on Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN.

The Lightning have gone 5-4-1 over the past 10 contests, scoring 31 total goals (eight power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have given up 30 goals to their opponents.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Saturday's matchup.

Lightning vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-175)

Bruins (-175) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 42-25-6 record this season and are 8-6-14 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Tampa Bay has earned 22 points (9-5-4) in its 18 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Lightning recorded only one goal in eight games and they've earned two points (1-7-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 10 games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 53 games, earning 87 points from those contests.

Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 37 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 25-12-4 (54 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 31 times this season, and earned 34 points in those games.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 2nd 3.76 Goals Scored 3.41 9th 1st 2.11 Goals Allowed 3.1 15th 9th 32.7 Shots 32.1 12th 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 31.1 15th 12th 22% Power Play % 25.5% 3rd 1st 85.4% Penalty Kill % 79.3% 16th

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN

TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, NESN, and BSSUN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

