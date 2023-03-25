An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) squaring off with the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. This NCAA Tournament contest begins at 6:09 PM.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-2.5) 143.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas State (-2) 144.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic is 23-10-1 ATS this season.
  • The Owls have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.
  • Kansas State has covered 23 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.
  • Wildcats games have gone over the point total 19 out of 35 times this season.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1800
  • With odds of +1800, Florida Atlantic has been given a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.