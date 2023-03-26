On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Amway Center, the Orlando Magic (31-43) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Brooklyn Nets (40-34). It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFL and YES.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Magic vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and YES

BSFL and YES Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Magic vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Magic have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (scoring 111.7 points per game to rank 26th in the league while allowing 114.3 per outing to rank 17th in the NBA) and have a -193 scoring differential overall.

The Nets score 113.5 points per game (19th in NBA) and allow 112.7 (11th in league) for a +58 scoring differential overall.

These two teams are scoring 225.2 points per game between them, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 227 points per game, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Orlando is 40-31-3 ATS this season.

Brooklyn is 39-34-1 ATS this season.

Magic and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +100000 +90000 - Nets +35000 +15000 -1587

Looking to place a futures bet on the Magic? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.