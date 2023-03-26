The Orlando Magic (31-43) take on the Brooklyn Nets (40-34) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at Amway Center. Franz Wagner of the Magic and Mikal Bridges of the Nets are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Magic vs. Nets

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Magic's Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Magic topped the Knicks 111-106. With 21 points, Banchero was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 21 6 4 2 2 2 Cole Anthony 18 6 1 1 1 4 Franz Wagner 16 3 6 2 1 0

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero leads the Magic with 20.0 points per game and 6.7 rebounds, while also averaging 3.7 assists.

Wagner is averaging 18.7 points, 3.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Markelle Fultz puts up a team-best 5.7 assists per game. He is also posting 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 50.7% from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 15.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 52.6% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cole Anthony averages 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 36.0% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 20.6 6.8 4.0 0.7 0.6 1.3 Markelle Fultz 17.3 3.9 6.8 1.8 0.6 0.4 Franz Wagner 19.0 4.5 4.8 0.9 0.2 1.6 Cole Anthony 15.0 5.1 3.0 0.9 0.3 1.8 Wendell Carter Jr. 13.2 6.6 1.2 0.6 0.4 1.5

