Sunday's contest features the LSU Lady Tigers (31-2) and the Miami Hurricanes (22-12) facing off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-62 win for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 26.

The Hurricanes' last game on Friday ended in a 70-65 win against Villanova.

Miami (FL) vs. LSU Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Miami (FL) vs. LSU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: LSU 75, Miami (FL) 62

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

  • The Hurricanes' best win this season came against the Indiana Hoosiers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 2). The Hurricanes brought home the 70-68 win on the road on March 20.
  • The Hurricanes have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 21st-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.
  • Miami (FL) has five wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 36th-most in the country.
  • The Lady Tigers have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-68 on the road over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on March 20
  • 77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8
  • 70-65 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 24
  • 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5
  • 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 28) on February 9

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

  • The Hurricanes put up 70.4 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per outing (171st in college basketball). They have a +222 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • In 2022-23, Miami (FL) has scored 67.3 points per game in ACC play, and 70.4 overall.
  • The Hurricanes are scoring more points at home (74.8 per game) than away (65.9).
  • At home, Miami (FL) allows 60.6 points per game. Away, it gives up 68.3.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are putting up 63.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 70.4.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.