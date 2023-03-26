The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both try to secure a place in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. The game starts at 5:05 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Miami (FL) vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. Texas Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has put together a 20-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Hurricanes have been an underdog by 4 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Texas is 19-17-1 ATS this season.

A total of 17 out of the Longhorns' 37 games this season have gone over the point total.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 The Hurricanes have had the 53rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +10000 at the start of the season to +1100.

The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

