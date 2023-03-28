Jalen Suggs plus his Orlando Magic teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, a 119-106 win over the Nets, Suggs had 16 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Suggs' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 11.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 3.6 Assists 2.5 3.1 2.3 PRA -- 15.8 17.3 PR 12.5 12.7 15 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Suggs' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Suggs is responsible for taking 5.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

He's put up 3.7 threes per game, or 7.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 18th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are seventh in the league, giving up 112.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have given up 44.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have conceded 26.2 per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the NBA, allowing 12.7 makes per game.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 5 2 0 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Suggs or any of his Magic teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.