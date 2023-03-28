The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, March 28, with the Lightning having lost four consecutive games.

Check out the Hurricanes-Lightning game on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Lightning vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/5/2023 Hurricanes Lightning 6-0 CAR 11/3/2022 Lightning Hurricanes 4-3 (F/SO) CAR

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 228 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the league.

The Lightning are eighth in the NHL in scoring (250 goals, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 74 29 72 101 84 51 100% Brayden Point 74 44 38 82 40 47 50.9% Steven Stamkos 73 30 44 74 51 25 54% Brandon Hagel 74 27 32 59 42 85 28.8% Alex Killorn 74 22 33 55 52 37 100%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 185 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 237 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players