The Orlando Magic (32-43) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Grizzlies have won six games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -7.5 231.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando has combined with its opponent to score more than 231.5 points in 29 of 75 games this season.

The average over/under for Orlando's outings this season is 225.9, 5.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Orlando has put together a 41-33-0 record against the spread.

The Magic have been victorious in 24, or 41.4%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Orlando has won eight of its 23 games, or 34.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Orlando has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Magic Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 34 45.9% 116.8 228.6 112.4 226.6 231 Magic 29 38.7% 111.8 228.6 114.2 226.6 225.4

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando is 5-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of the Magic's past 10 games have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Orlando has had better results away (21-16-0) than at home (20-17-0).

The Magic put up an average of 111.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies give up.

Orlando has put together a 28-9 ATS record and a 23-15 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 38-36 12-13 33-41 Magic 41-33 18-10 37-38

Magic vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Magic 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-9 35-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-15 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 27-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-13 30-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-19

