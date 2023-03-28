Take a look at the injury report for the Orlando Magic (32-43), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Magic ready for their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) at FedExForum on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Magic claimed a 119-106 win against the Nets. Cole Anthony totaled 21 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Magic.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5.0 4.0 0.5 Kevon Harris SG Out Elbow 3.3 1.9 0.4

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Ja Morant: Questionable (Thigh), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Ziaire Williams: Out (Foot/Ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder)

Magic vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSFL

Magic Season Insights

The Magic score an average of 111.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 23-15 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

While the Magic are posting 111.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 117.0 a contest.

Orlando hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.3 fewer than its opponents.

The Magic average 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (27th in league), and allow 111.7 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Magic vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -7 229

