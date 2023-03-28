Tuesday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) and the Orlando Magic (32-43) at FedExForum features the Magic's Paolo Banchero as a player to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Magic's Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Magic defeated the Nets 119-106. With 21 points, Cole Anthony was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cole Anthony 21 6 3 0 0 1 Franz Wagner 19 10 6 2 0 0 Wendell Carter Jr. 18 6 2 0 0 1

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero is the Magic's top scorer (19.8 points per game) and rebounder (6.7), and contributes 3.7 assists.

The Magic get 18.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Franz Wagner.

Markelle Fultz is the Magic's top assist man (5.8 per game), and he delivers 13.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 53% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Anthony gives the Magic 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markelle Fultz 16.8 4 6.9 1.6 0.6 0.4 Paolo Banchero 19.1 7.2 4.2 0.6 0.5 1.3 Franz Wagner 18.5 5.3 4.8 1 0.2 1.2 Cole Anthony 16.6 5.4 2.7 0.9 0.3 1.8 Wendell Carter Jr. 15 7.2 1.4 0.6 0.4 1.6

