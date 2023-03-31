The Orlando Magic (32-44) square off against the Washington Wizards (34-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Paolo Banchero of the Magic and Deni Avdija of the Wizards are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Magic's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Magic fell to the Grizzlies on Tuesday, 113-108. Their top scorer was Franz Wagner with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 25 3 3 2 1 5 Paolo Banchero 24 11 5 0 1 3 Wendell Carter Jr. 14 7 2 1 2 2

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero posts 19.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 3.7 assists, shooting 42.6% from the field and 29.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wagner is averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Markelle Fultz is tops on his squad in assists per contest (5.7), and also posts 13.9 points and 4 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 15.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Cole Anthony posts 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 19.5 7.9 4.4 0.6 0.6 1.4 Markelle Fultz 16.3 4 7 1.7 0.6 0.4 Franz Wagner 18.9 5.3 4.5 1.2 0.3 1.6 Wendell Carter Jr. 16.4 7.9 1.6 0.7 0.6 1.8 Cole Anthony 15.3 5.4 2.9 0.9 0.3 1.7

