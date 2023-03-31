Markelle Fultz and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be matching up versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 28, Fultz put up 11 points, five assists and two steals in a 113-108 loss versus the Grizzlies.

Now let's examine Fultz's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.9 16.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.0 Assists 5.5 5.7 7.0 PRA 24.5 23.6 27.3 PR 18.5 17.9 20.3 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 9.5% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.4 per contest.

Fultz's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Magic average 102.3 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Wizards are 16th in the NBA, giving up 113.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Wizards are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.5 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked seventh in the league, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 31 17 5 5 0 1 2 1/21/2023 29 23 5 8 3 0 1 12/30/2022 26 12 7 6 1 0 3

