Wendell Carter Jr. plus his Orlando Magic teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 28, Carter posted 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 113-108 loss against the Grizzlies.

Let's break down Carter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.6 17.6 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 8.8 Assists -- 2.3 1.8 PRA 27.5 26.7 28.2 PR 25.5 24.4 26.4 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.0



Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Wendell Carter Jr. has made 5.8 shots per game, which accounts for 9.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 3.9 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 17th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are 16th in the league, giving up 113.8 points per contest.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Giving up 24.5 assists per contest, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 34 14 9 2 2 1 0 1/21/2023 31 11 9 2 1 2 0

