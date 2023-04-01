Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (1-0) and the Washington Nationals (0-1) squaring off at Nationals Park in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 6-2 victory for the heavily favored Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on April 1.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider against the Nationals and Josiah Gray.
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 7, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- Last season, the Braves won 88 out of the 130 games, or 67.7%, in which they were favored.
- Last season, Atlanta won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 71.4% chance to win.
- With 789 runs scored last year, Atlanta ranked No. 3 in all of baseball.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Nationals
|W 7-2
|Max Fried vs Patrick Corbin
|April 1
|@ Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Josiah Gray
|April 2
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jared Shuster vs MacKenzie Gore
|April 3
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Jake Woodford
|April 4
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Steven Matz
|April 5
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Max Fried vs Miles Mikolas
|April 6
|Padres
|-
|Spencer Strider vs TBA
