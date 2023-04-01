The Washington Nationals (0-1) will look to Lane Thomas for a spark when they host the Atlanta Braves (1-0) in an early-season contest at Nationals Park on Saturday, April 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds to win. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves were favorites in 130 games last season and won 88 (67.7%) of those contests.

The Braves had a record of 16-3, a 84.2% win rate, when they were favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers last season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Braves hit 118 homers on the road last season (1.5 per game).

Atlanta averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .435 away from home.

The Nationals won in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Nationals won 14 of 38 games when listed as at least +200 on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game while slugging .377 at home.

Braves vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+110) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

