Saturday's Final Four game between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Florida Atlantic Owls at NRG Stadium at 6:09 PM ET features the Aztecs' Matt Bradley and the Owls' Johnell Davis as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

Saturday, April 1 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Arena: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Florida Atlantic's Last Game

Florida Atlantic was victorious in its most recent game against Kansas State, 79-76, on Saturday. Alijah Martin was its leading scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alijah Martin 17 4 2 2 2 3 Bryan Greenlee 16 0 1 0 0 4 Vladislav Goldin 14 13 2 0 2 0

Florida Atlantic Players to Watch

Davis is averaging a team-leading 13.9 points per game. And he is producing 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Vladislav Goldin is the Owls' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he puts up 10.3 points and 0.4 assists.

The Owls get 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Martin.

Nicholas Boyd is putting up a team-high 2.5 assists per game. And he is contributing 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds, making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Bryan Greenlee is averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Florida Atlantic Top Performers (Last 10 Games)