Coming off a win last time out, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the New York Islanders (who also won their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch along on ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN to see the Lightning play the Islanders.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUNX, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Islanders Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/22/2022 Lightning Islanders 5-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning have allowed 229 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.
  • The Lightning score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (259 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Lightning are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 76 29 74 103 87 55 100%
Brayden Point 76 46 39 85 41 47 50.7%
Steven Stamkos 75 32 47 79 51 25 53.9%
Brandon Hagel 76 27 32 59 43 85 28.8%
Alex Killorn 76 24 34 58 53 39 100%

Islanders Stats & Trends

  • The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 202 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.
  • With 225 goals (3.0 per game), the Islanders have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
  • In the last 10 games, the Islanders are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Islanders have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Brock Nelson 76 32 37 69 38 45 46.6%
Bo Horvat 73 37 28 65 34 38 57%
Mathew Barzal 58 14 37 51 68 48 35.6%
Anders Lee 76 27 22 49 33 22 53.1%
Noah Dobson 72 13 30 43 48 37 -

