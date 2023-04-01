Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (29-8) and Miami Hurricanes (29-7) going head to head at NRG Stadium has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:49 PM ET on April 1.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is projected to cover the point spread (5.5) versus Miami (FL). The two teams are projected to come in below the 149.5 total.

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 8:49 PM ET

8:49 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: UConn -5.5

UConn -5.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Miami (FL) +195

Miami (FL) vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Miami (FL) 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (FL) vs. UConn

Pick ATS: UConn (-5.5)



UConn (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



UConn's record against the spread this season is 22-9-0, while Miami (FL)'s is 18-11-0. A total of 19 out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Hurricanes' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 158.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Miami (FL) has gone 6-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game (posting 79.6 points per game, 21st in college basketball, and giving up 71.9 per outing, 236th in college basketball) and have a +277 scoring differential.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Miami (FL) accumulates rank 147th in college basketball, 3.1 more than the 29.1 its opponents collect.

Miami (FL) connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (166th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

Miami (FL) has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (71st in college basketball) while forcing 12.0 (165th in college basketball).

