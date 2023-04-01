The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Michael Harris II At The Plate (2022)

Harris II hit .297 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 21 walks.

Harris II had a base hit in 84 out of 118 games last season (71.2%), with multiple hits in 31 of those contests (26.3%).

He hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games last season (118 in all), going deep in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 45 of 118 games last year (38.1%), Harris II picked up an RBI, and 16 of those games (13.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He touched home plate in 50.8% of his games last season (60 of 118), with more than one run on 14 occasions (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 60 .274 AVG .317 .310 OBP .363 .411 SLG .603 16 XBH 33 4 HR 15 21 RBI 43 52/6 K/BB 55/15 11 SB 9 Home Away 56 GP 62 37 (66.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (75.8%) 11 (19.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (32.3%) 25 (44.6%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (56.5%) 4 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.6%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)