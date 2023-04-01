Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)
- Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
- Albies got a base hit in 45 out of 64 games last season (70.3%), with at least two hits in 14 of those contests (21.9%).
- He hit a home run in 12.5% of his games last season (64 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Albies drove in a run in 32.8% of his games last year (21 of 64), with more than one RBI in nine of them (14.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 30 of 64 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.271
|AVG
|.219
|.322
|OBP
|.258
|.444
|SLG
|.368
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|8
|28/10
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|26 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|8 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|15 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|14 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Gray takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 25-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- Over his 28 appearances last season he compiled a 7-10 record, had a 5.02 ERA, and a 1.359 WHIP.
