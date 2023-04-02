On Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Amway Center, the Orlando Magic (33-44) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Detroit Pistons (16-61). It airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSFLX and BSDETX.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Magic vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Magic are being outscored by 2.3 points per game with a -178 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.8 points per game (26th in the NBA) and give up 114.1 per contest (17th in the league).

The Pistons' -605 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.7 points per game (28th in NBA) while allowing 118.6 per outing (27th in league).

The teams average 222.5 points per game combined, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 232.7 points per game combined, 8.2 more points than this contest's over/under.

Orlando is 43-31-3 ATS this season.

Detroit is 34-41-2 ATS this year.

Magic and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +100000 +90000 - Pistons - - -

